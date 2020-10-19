LSUPD travels to Lake Charles to assist McNeese State University PD

BATON ROUGE – Following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta to Lake Charles, Louisiana, members of the LSU Police Department headed to Lake Charles this week to assist the McNeese State University community.

“Nearly every building on (their) campus has sustained major damage. Every residential hall and apartment complex has been forced to close due to structural damage,” said LSUPD Sgt. Tyler J. Comeaux Sr.

McNeese’s police department office was also destroyed, displacing their officers and administrators to work, eat and sleep in the university’s recreation center. In addition, many of the officers had their own homes damaged or destroyed.

“While this is a small department, they have shown tremendous resiliency through all this. When we walked in, they had smiles on their faces, good attitudes, and were extremely welcoming. On multiple occasions, we had to remind them we are here to help and to let us be of service to them,” said Sgt. Comeaux Sr. “It’s a true testament to the bond that can form when a team is put through hell together and provides meaning to the brotherhood of police work.”

Sgt. Comeaux Sr., and Officer Thomas Schiebe, Officer Jeremy Jackson, Officer Cody McCain and Officer Brandon Webster traveled to Lake Charles with assistance from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, or EBRSO. EBRSO provided LSUPD the use of a bunk trailer and LSU’s AgCenter provided a truck to pull the trailer.

“We are grateful to have the ability to help our brothers and sisters in Lake Charles. The damage that area sustained is wide, and being able to assist them with their daily operations and allow their officers to take some time to get their lives back in order is the least we could do,” said LSU Police Chief Bart Thomson.