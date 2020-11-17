LSU upperclassmen stepping up after three-week lull

BATON ROUGE, La. – Overcoming quarantine became the latest chapter of adversity LSU has faced this season, and while the Tigers get ready for a road trip to Arkansas, junior wideout Terrace Marshall, Jr., spoke to the team to get them ready for the second half of the season.

“I just wanted to get in front of the team, try to help just motivate all of the young guys to the old guys and just remind them that we still got a mission ahead of us. We just got to keep playing and keep rolling,” Marshall said.

“It was really relevant. It was kind of a thing to just keep everybody’s head in the right place cause we been off for two weeks. Lot of people, their minds can go elsewhere and stuff like that so it’s kind of like of a refocusing meeting, just telling everybody we need to lock in. We got a game this week,” junior guard Ed Ingram said.

The Tigers needed leadership the last two weeks with absences due to contact tracing, and the upperclassmen have been teaching the younger players to perform at the LSU level.

“The newer faces we have beside us. We just help them, and all the older guys, we continue to help them and show them how LSU practices and the standard that we’re held to,” senior linebacker Jabril Cox said.

Click the video for more on the story.