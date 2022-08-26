BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU is taking steps to ensure its community is safe after a reported kidnapping occurred on campus near Aster Street early Wednesday (August 24) morning.

According to the institution’s Office of Communications and University Relations, LSU will soon enhance its security camera system, upgrade lighting across campus, and station police officers around residence halls at night.

The university adds that its more than 60 full-time accredited police officers will also continue to patrol the campus on a 24/7 basis.

When it comes to reporting crimes, university officials are urging survivors and witnesses to contact police as soon as possible.

Ernie Ballard, Interim Vice President of LSU’s Office of Communications & University Relations, touched on this by saying, “If a crime occurs, students/victims/witnesses should immediately call 911. If a victim or witness doesn’t immediately call police, it delays the victim receiving assistance, delays the investigation and apprehension of the suspect, and delays our timely warning notifications to the campus.”

To view available safety resources on campus, visit www.lsu.edu/police, and it may be helpful to note that at night, any LSU students on campus in need of a ride can contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231 for assistance.