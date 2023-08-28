BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tiger Stadium has been included in the list of “America’s Most Treasured Stadiums” by the Historic Stadium Caucus.

The caucus is a bipartisan group created by U.S. Reps. Garret Graves and Mark Pocan to preserve iconic stadiums across the nation, according to LSU.

“When Tiger fans walk into Death Valley on Saturday nights, they do more than watch a football game – they walk into a 99-year-old local icon that supports our regional economy. Every bowl of jambalaya scooped and Tiger Dog served injects jobs and resources into our community,” said Graves. “I am proud to join Rep. Pocan to preserve the legacies of some of our most historic landmarks and create new memories for future generations.”

The objective of the Historic Stadium Caucus is to make sure stadiums are up-to-date and increase security and infrastructure to save the venues’ rich history.

“Historic stadiums, such as Tiger Stadium at LSU, play an important role in the environment that makes college athletics special. The game day traditions in iconic venues around the country are unique and are worthy of discussion,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “I appreciate the Historic Stadium Caucus co-chairs, Garret Graves and Mark Pocan, for recognizing the need for healthy dialogue around the protection of historic stadiums.”

Tiger Stadium will be celebrating its 100th year in 2024.

