BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A survey conducted by LSU found that most Louisianians think the state is moving in the wrong direction.

Residents who took the 2023 Louisiana Survey voted on how they felt about the state’s response to crime, and the healthcare system and were also able to grade certain categories of life in Louisiana.

Residents were most concerned about the crime in the state. 15% of residents who took the survey said they had been attacked or threatened while four out of five residents said they believed crime has increased over the past few years.

Louisiana saw an increase in murders in 2020 and was reportedly high in homicide rates.

The state’s economy was another top concern for Louisiana residents, the survey found.

42% of people who took the survey said they were financially worse now than they were a year ago but 16% of people said they were better off.

The survey asked Louisiana residents to grade certain aspects of life in the state and local neighborhoods that received the most “A” grades with 26. Higher education in Louisiana also received a high number of “A” grades with 12.

Public schools and road conditions in the state received the lowest amount of “A” grades.

The overall quality of healthcare received more B’s than A’s, according to the survey. Residents in Louisiana who do not have health insurance double those who do. The survey found 13% of adults have needed to see a doctor but could not afford a check-up.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts