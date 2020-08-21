BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University student, Nikki LeBlanc is the beneficiary of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Undergraduate Scholarship.
LeBlanc plans to earn a degree in Elementary Education.
The value of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Undergraduate Scholarship is $500.
“Sheriff Mike Couvillon would like to congratulate Nikki and all graduating seniors from the 2020 school year and wishes them the best in their future endeavors,” according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- LSU student receives Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Undergraduate Scholarship
- Loughlin sentenced to 2 months, Giannulli gets 5 months in college bribery scheme
- DNC Debrief: A look at Biden’s message to America
- MUST SEE! New record of simultaneous waterspouts off the coast of Louisiana?
- Sandbag locations open in St. James Parish