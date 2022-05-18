BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU announced Tuesday that Roy Haggerty, who is currently Oregon State University’s Dean of the College of Science and Professor of Environmental Geology, is its next Executive Vice President and Provost.

His official start date is the first of August, pending approval of the LSU Board of Supervisors.

LSU President, William F. Tate IV issued a statement regarding the incoming Vice President and Provost, saying, “Dr. Haggerty’s record aligns with our Scholarship First agenda focused on the areas of agriculture, biotechnology, coast, defense and energy. Moreover, he and I share an intellectual commitment to advance our strategic planning in a more expansive fashion to include the totality of our academic community. The interdependent nature of a scholarly community is top of mind for him. I am excited to have a scholar of his standing serve as our chief academic officer.”

In his new role, Hagerty will report directly to Tate and serve as the chief operating and chief academic officer for the university’s flagship campus in Baton Rouge.

Former LSU Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynes stepped down from her role to return to a faculty position in July of 2021, and the search for her replacement began earlier this spring.

Haggerty, who has been dean at Oregon State University since 2017, received a Ph.D. and M.S. in hydrogeology from Stanford University and a B.Sc. with first-class honors from the University of Alberta.

Click here for more information on LSU’s incoming Vice President and Provost.