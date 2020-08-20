LSU School of Veterinary Medicine remembers Hurricane Katrina battles

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- As the 15 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina approaches, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine took to Facebook to share their contribution during the devastation.

The school remembered when students spent hours a day taking care of horses and kept track of where the animals came and how they were identified.

“Our job was to care for horses once they returned to Lamar Dixon, so we had to wait for trailers that left early and returned in the late afternoon or evening,” LSU School of Veterinary Medicine said.

The LSU students assisted the horses for 10 days, working from 6 in the morning to about 10 or 11 at night.

“Dealing with all of the different factions that were housed at Lamar Dixon was also a great challenge, but the students were up to it on all counts.” Former professor, Dr. Dennis French, said.

Hurricane Katrina’s 15 year anniversary lands on August 29.

The category five hurricane made landfall on the Gulf Coast creating an impact along southeast Louisiana and then along the Mississippi Coast.