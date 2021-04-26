LSU Presidential Search Committee looking for next leader of university

Seven interviews to be conducted over the next two days

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the next two days, the search for a new LSU president is going into overdrive.

The 8 semifinalists were announced last week and since then, one candidate has dropped out of consideration.

According to LSU, “over the weekend Mary Ann Rankin, who was scheduled for interview slot 3, has withdrawn from the search process.”

The 7 candidates are expected to be interviewed on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27.

Interim LSU President, Tom Galligan withdrew from consideration last week.

The agenda for the meetings on Monday and Tuesday can be found here.

If you would like to learn more about the seven candidates, visit LSU Presidential Candidates.