BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent lawsuit involving six plaintiffs claims that Louisiana State University did not do enough about sexual harassment and rape allegations involving a French graduate student.

LSU President William F. Tate IV has responded to these allegations on Twitter:

The LSU Title IX Office recently provided an update on how the university is dealing with sexual misconduct on campus.