BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— The final demolition of a long-time LSU residence hall was scheduled for the month of June, and as June comes to a close, LSU is inviting the community to invest in memorabilia from the 55-year-old building.

Edmund Kirby Smith Hall was built in 1967 and named after a Confederate army officer. But the 13-story building was unofficially called ‘The Hospital’ due to its resemblance to the hospitals of the 1970s and 1980’s era.

Since its construction, Kirby Smith Hall has been home to more than 20,000 LSU students.

But its demolition began in May and was scheduled to be completed in June.

LSU is inviting the public to purchase a brick from the decades-old building and to share memories of time spent at Kirby Smith Hall.

Image Credit: LSU

