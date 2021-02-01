LSU Health Shreveport on lockdown after attack inside hospital

LSU Health Shreveport is on lockdown after an attack Monday afternoon that left at least one person wounded. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The lockdown has been lifted at LSU Health Shreveport after an attack Monday afternoon that left at least two people wounded.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m., according to Caddo 911 dispatch records. Police say a man showed up at the hospital with a “large knife.”

“We don’t know if he was a patient at least we don’t think he was,” said SPD Sgt. Glen Heckard. “When he arrived, two of the hospital staff were cut or stabbed. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening at this time. Right now both victims are in surgery.”

According to family members, the woman was attacked by her son. Police have not confirmed the relationship between the victims and the attacker, who is believed to have fled the hospital.

“The safety of our team, patients and community is our greatest priority,” Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport said in a statement released just before 4 p.m. “An incident occurred at our Kings Highway Campus at approximately 2:30 p.m. today. Local law enforcement was immediately dispatched and hospital security initiated a Code Silver, which is still in effect, for the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and providers.

We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will be sharing additional updates as available.”

The hospital issued an updated statement at 4:40 p.m. saying an “All Clear” was issued at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.