BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU will be closed Tuesday after a power outage affects campus.

“Due to Entergy power outage, LSU will close for the day. Essential employees check with supervisors on work schedule for the day,” the university said in a social media post at 9:17 a.m.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed that the University Lab School canceled classes for the day.

EBR Schools posted the following on social media.

“Entergy reports that three schools — McKinley High, McKinley Elementary and Eva Legard — are experiencing a power outage. Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m. today.”

A spokesperson from Entergy said that a transmission source was lost in the area. Most customers should expect to have their power restored in about two hours, Entergy said in a 9 a.m. update. Some customers located closest to the place where the downed transmission line is will be left without power for longer as crews work.