LSU campus recognized for sustainability successes

BATON ROUGE – Previously known as the Association of Physical Plant Administrators, APPA announced that LSU is the recipient of their 2020 Sustainability Innovation Award.

“The Sustainability Innovation Award is designed to recognize and promote unique and innovative sustainable practices in the educational facilities and campus environments, ultimately embedding them within the educational institution,” said Anthony Guerrero, vice president of member and community engagement for APPA.

In February 2019, the LSU Campus Sustainability collaborated with the LSU Department of Entomology to pilot an innovative project using Black Soldier Fly insects to compost food waste that is generated on campus.

It is estimated that LSU produces more than 1,200 tons per year of food waste from its dining halls alone, with an estimated 3,000 tons total food waste generated from all of LSU per year.

With no commercial food composting options available, this collaboration is key to helping LSU reach its Sustainability Strategic Plan goal to divert 75 percent of all waste from the landfill by 2030.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see LSU recognized as a leader in higher education sustainability,” said Tammy Millican, executive director of LSU Facility & Property Oversight. “The Campus Sustainability unit was created in response to our students’ desire to create a more sustainability-minded campus, and it’s through the innovative ideas of Sarah Temple, assistant director, and the volunteer efforts of students, faculty, and staff that LSU is receiving the APPA Sustainability Innovation Award.”

The Sustainability Award was introduced in 2012 to reflect APPA’s 2008 Sustainability Statement, which encourages the creation and maintenance of a sustainable campus environment.

In 2018, the award category was updated to the Sustainability Innovation Award, with the criteria including:

project innovativeness, creativity, and originality

sustainability demonstrated through economic, environmental, and societal benefit

adaptability and transferability to other campuses

institutional and community benefit

management commitment and employee/student involvement

Other recipients of the 2020 Sustainability Innovation Award include: Auburn University, The Pennsylvania State University, University of North Dakota, and Brown University.

Award recipients were recognized Aug. 3, during the 2020 APPA Virtual Facilities Summit.