BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State University sent its condolences to Layne Gravois’ family after the 21-year-old drowned at a florida beach trying to rescue two-kids from drowning.

Interim LSU president Tom Galligan called 21-year-old engineering student’s story, “sad, but heroic.”

