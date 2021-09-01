LSU announces make-up days following Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU has announced make-up class days for students following Hurricane Ida.

Make-up days are scheduled for Sept. 25, Oct. 9, 21, 22, and 30. Scheduling is as follows:

Saturday, September 25, will be the make-up day for Monday, August 30.

Saturday, October 9, will be the make-up day for Tuesday, August 31.

Saturday, October 30, will be the make-up day for Wednesday, September 1.

Thursday, October 21, will be the make-up for Thursday, September 2. This date will be a virtual make-up class.

Friday, October 22, will be the make-up for Friday, September 3. This date will be a virtual make-up class.

Last day to drop without a W is moved to 9/8/2021.

Last day to add is moved to 9/9/2021.

LSU said these changes do not apply to Paul M. Herbert Law Center, the School of Veterinary Medicine and the LSU Online program.

Students are urged to contact their professors if there are existing scheduling conflicts.