LSP working to reopen I-20

Louisiana

by: Evan Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) — Louisiana State Police are working to reopen a stretch of I-20 that was closed due to extreme winter weather conditions.

Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said the agency is attempting to reopen congested areas of the interstate, including a portion of I-20 between Monroe and Shreveport that was closed Thursday. Reichardt said troopers hope to have I-20 reopen by Friday afternoon.

