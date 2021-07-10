LSP: Woman killed in fatal head-on crash in St.Amant

ST.AMANT, La. (WGNO)— On Friday afternoon the Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles on LA Hwy 22 east of LA Hwy 936 in Ascension Parish.

The crash killed 45-year-old Danielle Smith of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 54-year-old Leslie Boothe of Harrisonburg was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2002 Dodge Ram.

At the same time, Smith was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2005 Toyota Corolla.

According to police, Boothe crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Dodge striking the Toyota head-on.

Both Smith and Boothe were buckled at the time of the incident.

Smith sustained fatal injuries while Boothe sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Troopers want to remind motorists to make safe decisions behind the wheel.

LSP also reminds everyone to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, and avoid distractions while on the road.