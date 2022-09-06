BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place.

The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd.

The vehicle stopped by LSP was a Ford F-150 and it was driven by Kenneth Picou, 58, of Metairie.

The affidavit states that Picou stopped “in the Walgreen’s parking lot” located at 15929 Airline Hwy.

The LSP trooper spoke with Picou who handed over his driver’s license and then got back in his truck.

It was then that the Metairie man left the scene and led the trooper on a pursuit.

The pursuit took place on US 61 north and Picou allegedly ran red lights while going 20 mph over the posted speed limit.

Picou then got on I-12 East and that is where he was arrested after his truck was slowed by Stop Sticks.

Upon questioning, the Metairie man “admitted to having meth in his duffle bag” which was in the truck, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Picou “also admitted to having robbed a bank.”

During the investigation, LSP found out that Picou had two warrants out for his arrest.

One was for a bank robbery and the other was related to methamphetamine.

The Metairie man was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday, September 3.

Picou remains behind bars on the charges listed below:

Aggravated Flight From An Officer

Reckless Operation Of A Vehicle

Possession Alcohol in Vehicle

D/L SUSP/REV

EQUIPMENT VIOL; DISPLAY OF PLATE

Prohibited Acts

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule II

Fugitive

Bond has been set for Kenneth Picou.