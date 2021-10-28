LSP searching for missing elderly man with dementia

VILLE PLATTE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Ville Platte man has been missing since Wednesday night.

80-year-old James L. Ardoin “was last seen near the 200 block of Cove Road in Ville Platte at approximately 6:00 p.m. wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP provided these details about the missing man:

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190 pounds

Grey hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt

LSP asks that everyone keep an eye out for a 1981 Pontiac Bonneville.

This is the vehicle Ardoin was driving when the 80-year-old went missing.

The Pontiac Bonneville has Louisiana license plate DPT485 on it.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “Family members confirm Ardoin suffers from dementia.”

If you know where James L. Ardoin is located, please call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.