KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 12-year-old who was last seen late Saturday night at his Keithville home.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tronez Johnson was last seen at his residence in the 3000 black of Colquitt Road around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Police say Johnson has short black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs 150 pounds. His clothing description and direction of travel are unknown.

Deputies are still searching at this time and urge anyone who might know where Tronez Johnson might be is urged to contact Detective Dennis Williams with the Caddo Parish Sheriff Office at 318-675-2170 or 911.

State police say this is not an AMBER Alert, but but they are asking the media to publicize the information about this endangered/missing child in their area.