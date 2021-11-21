LSP issues Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for missing girl in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU VISTA, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a one-year-old girl on the behalf of St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One-year-old Kehlani Williams is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is two to three feet tall. She was last seen wearing pink clothing with no shoes. She weighs 20-30 pounds.

One-year-old Kehlani Williams is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police.

Williams was reported missing from her residence on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista.

Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Kehlani Williams should immediately contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)-828-1960 or call 911. LSP says questions on this case should be directed to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.