LSP investigating deputy involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

ROBERT, LA – During the early morning hours of November 20, 2020, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.

The preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before 6:00 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in reference to a burglary in progress on Coleman Road in the Robert area.

During the course of the incident, the burglary suspect and homeowner received gunshot wounds.

The sequence of events and shooting remain part of the ongoing investigation with ballistic analysis pending.

The suspect died on the scene and the homeowner was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The responding deputy was not injured.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is processing the incident scene and the investigation is active and ongoing with no further information available at this time.

The identity of those involved will be released at a later time.