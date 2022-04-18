FOLSOM, La. (WGNO) — An investigation is underway on the North Shore after a car crash left a Louisiana man fatally injured.
Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday night, Louisiana State Police responded to LA Highway 25 near Blackwell Lane in the Folsom area.
According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Tyler Sharp of Franklinton.
Detectives say Sharp was headed north on LA 25 in a Chevy Cavalier when his car crossed the centerline and veered off the road, crashing into a tree.
Despite wearing his seatbelt, Sharp was critically injured in the crash and died at the scene.
Investigators suspect impairment was a factor in the crash and have sent toxicology samples to the lab for testing.
The crash remains under investigation by LSP.
