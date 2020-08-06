LSP identifies man killed in early morning crash on I-10 Service Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police is still investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the I-10 Service Rd. around 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 6.

Nicholas Tanzini, 33, of Chino Hills, CA. was killed after the 2006 Harley Davidson he was travelling on hit a concrete wall.

The accident happened just east of Siegen Ln. when Tanzini was going west and for some reason, the motorcycle went left off the service road.

Tanzini was thrown from the Harley Davidson after it struck the concrete wall.

The motorcycle driver was wearing a proper helmet at the time of the accident.

Despite this, “Tanzini sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

The investigation into this crash remains open.