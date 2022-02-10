HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On February 9, Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit – Baton Rouge Field Office in conjunction with Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Tangipahoa Parish man after they learned of his participation in child exploitation on a social media app.

According to police, 33-year-old Allen Bordelon of Hammond was arrested for charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Allen Bordelon mugshot, Photo Courtesy: LSP







The initial investigation began on January 26, 2022, when Investigators began an undercover child exploitation case.

During conversations with Bordelon, he detailed on numerous occasions the sexual acts he wanted to perform with the juvenile females.

The incident is still under investigation and further charges are pending according to LSP.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.

The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.