LSP: Elton man killed in crash involving train

ELTON, La. (KLFY) — A train crash at the crossing of Bornsdall Rd. and US 190 near Elton claimed the life of a motorist Wednesday after he stopped on the tracks.

Brandon Ortego, 42, of Elton, was stopped on the tracks facing northbound with no lights in his 2006 Jeep Rubicon, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. The Jeep was struck by a Union Pacific train shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Ortego was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.