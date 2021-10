LSP: 5 vehicle crash kills two people on Louisiana highway

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday night, October 1, 2021, at 10:35 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near the water treatment plant in the community of Mathews.

The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Maria Deborah Benitez-Munoz of Metairie as well as

another driver whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck was traveling south on LA 308 and crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and sideswiped a 2010 Toyota Corolla. After sideswiping the Corolla, the pickup collided with a northbound 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by Benitez-Munoz causing extensive damage. The Sienna was then struck by a 2003 Nissan Xterra then struck again by a 2003 Toyota 4Runner, both of which were traveling behind the Sienna.

The driver of the pickup truck was not restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene by the

Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

Due to the severity of the crash, Benitez-Munoz was also pronounced dead at the scene despite wearing a seat belt. Other occupants from the vehicles involved were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.