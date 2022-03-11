SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash around 4:00 p.m., Friday.

The crash killed 35-year-old Salvatore Adams of Slidell.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Adams was westbound on Interstate 12 on a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle.

At the same time, a 2008 Freightliner 18-wheeler was westbound on Interstate 12.

For reasons still under investigation, the Suzuki impacted the rear of the Freightliner’s trailer.

According to LSP, Adams sustained severe injuries in the crash.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and was uninjured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

At this time, speed is a contributing factor in the crash, and impairment is not suspected. This crash remains under investigation.