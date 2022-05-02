LOCKPORT (WGNO) — On Monday morning Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash in Lockport.

According to LSP, around 5 a.m., Louisiana State Police were notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Valentine Drive.

The crash killed 20-year-old Hunter Blackwell of Bogalusa according to LSP.

Reports show Blackwell was traveling south on LA Hwy 308 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when he ran off the roadway to the right and struck a bridge guardrail. The reason why it happened is still under investigation according to LSP.

Police believe Blackwell attempted to regain control but overcorrected causing the Chevrolet to cross LA Hwy 308, run off the roadway to the left, and strike another bridge guardrail.

Through investigation, LSP reported that Blackwell was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.