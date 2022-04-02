LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School Board approved multiple proposals in an effort to solve the teacher shortage, all involving better pay.

LPSS approved a 2% pay increase for all employees, plus an additional 4.7% increase for crafts and trade professionals (custodians, cafeteria workers, electricians, plumbers, etc.)

Proposals were also approved to attract and retain teachers at the following schools:

Three proposals were approved during the meeting, including two stipends being paid in one payment.

A recruitment stipend of $5,000 to be paid in one lump sum to attract new teachers to the district to teach at one of the identified schools. This also applies to teachers transferring to one of the 12 schools.

stipend of $5,000 to be paid in one lump sum to attract new teachers to the district to teach at one of the identified schools. This also applies to teachers transferring to one of the 12 schools. A returning stipend of $5,000 to be paid in one lump sum to existing teachers who are returning to an identified school.

stipend of $5,000 to be paid in one lump sum to existing teachers who are returning to an identified school. A retention stipend of $4,000 for any returning, transfer, or new-hire teacher to remain at these schools paid out over two years, dependent on attendance.

A qualifying teacher may be eligible for multiple stipends for a combined net effect of $9,000. Certain eligibility requirements must be met. These are one-time stipends that would begin in the 2022-2023 school year. The full details can be viewed here.

According to Superintendent Irma Trosclair, “Along with other school district’s across the country, LPSS is focused on attracting and retaining talented teachers to serve our students. We are so appreciative to the board for recognizing the need and approving these stipends to assist us in our efforts. When evaluating the data, the identified schools have the largest turnover rate when compared to other schools in the district and is something we must address. We know the foundation of education begins with our teachers. This incentive is needed for our students to achieve academic growth.”

A job fair will be hosted by LPSS on April 9, at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.