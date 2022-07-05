LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police confirm that a body was found this morning near the intersection of Gilman Rd. and Railroad St., and they’re referring to it as a “suspicious death” at this time.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Smith, 37, of Baton Rouge. Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said Smith’s body was found lying in the roadway unresponsive. The cause of death is unknown at this time pending the examination of the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

News 10 has crews on the way to the scene, and information will be posted here as it becomes available.