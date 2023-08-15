SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new seeks to help Louisiana teachers cover classroom supplies and fill students with enthusiasm about the state’s history.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting is awarding $150 scholarships to teachers, meant to offset the costs of their classroom supplies, and that’s just the beginning of how LPB can help in the classroom.
Click here for a link to the LPB scholarship award for $150 in classroom supplies.
