SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new seeks to help Louisiana teachers cover classroom supplies and fill students with enthusiasm about the state’s history.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting is awarding $150 scholarships to teachers, meant to offset the costs of their classroom supplies, and that’s just the beginning of how LPB can help in the classroom.

Click here for a link to the LPB scholarship award for $150 in classroom supplies.

