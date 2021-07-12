LPB, La. Digital Media Archive create public collection of Edwin Edwards interviews, debates

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — After this morning’s breaking news of the death of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, two organizations have teamed up to create a public archive of some of his most famous interviews and debates.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and Louisiana Digital Media Archive (LDMA) have made the archive free to stream for the public at www.ladigitalmedia.org. The archive can also be accessed at www.lpb.org.

LPB President/CEO Beth Courtney interviewed the former governor multiple times. She began her career as a capitol reporter for KWKH radio in 1972, just as Edwards’ first term as governor began. She continued covering Edwards for LPB.

“Back in Sept. 6, 1975, when LPB first began broadcasting, we were fortunate to have a charismatic governor who attracted viewers to our legislative and political coverage,” said Courtney. “Louisiana: The State We’re In has continued that tradition and we have a rich archive highlighting the highs and lows of our recent history. We have a remarkable digital media archive of Edwards’ four terms as governor and of the many political debates that ushered in the careers of future governors.”

A sample of some of the files you’ll find in the archive: