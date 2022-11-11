Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 1, 2022, to November 9, 2022, Monroe Police discovered that 22-year-old Daphnee Walters allegedly stole $10,900 from Lowe’s Home Improvement by making fraudulent refunds. According to police, a manager at the store advised authorities that Walters admitted to the theft.

Once police made contact with Walters, she admitted to officers that she made the theft by stealing the cash during the refund process. Walters was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

She was charged with Felony Theft.