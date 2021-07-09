Loved ones visit former Governor Edwin Edwards at bedside

NEW ORLEANS — Loved ones are continuing to visit with former Governor Edwin Edwards as he remains in hospice care at his home.

Biographer and Edwards’ family spokesperson Leo Honeycutt visited with Edwards Friday afternoon. Honeycutt said initially when he got to Edwards’ bedside, he thought the next call was going to be the funeral home. Instead, Honeycutt said there was a positive sign.

Honeycutt told WGNO News that Edwards started drinking water, ate some watermelon and was listening to Willie Nelson. According to Honeycutt, Edwards also perked up when he suggested going to Ruth’s Chris and that he would treat.

While Friday afternoon was a bright spot for Honeycutt and Edwards’ family, Honeycutt said he’s trying to restrain his hope. He realizes how quickly Edwards’ situation could change.

Meanwhile, the outpouring of love and support for Edwin Edwards and his family is growing on social media.

Right now, his family is simply asking for prayers during this trying time.