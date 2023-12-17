NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jill Leo with Natchitoches Main Street wants you to know that if you love the Natchitoches Christmas Festival, you’ll love many of the festivals that take place year-round in the oldest European-founded city in Louisiana.

Leo is the Main Street Director in Natchitoches, and she also works for the Downtown Business Association, where she’s the festival and events coordinator. She oversees the Christmas Festival and the car show.

That means she puts on the two largest festivals in Natchitoches.

Main Street Natchitoches director Jill Leo smiles for KTAL during Sept. 2023. (Source: KTAL/KMSS’s Jaclyn Tripp.)

“I’d like to invite you to come to Natchitoches and explore all we have to offer,” Leo told KTAL NBC 6 News. “We have tons of festivals, events, great shopping, downtown food. And don’t forget to download our app, GoNatchitoches.”

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll be surprised how much there is to do in Natchitoches. From planning to visit for the Steel Magnolia’s porch tour, to attending sporting events, sitting by the river to take in the downtown fireworks, listening to live music, taking one of the walking tours downtown, or winning one of the town’s popular trivia competitions.

There really is something for everyone in Natchitoches!

Download the Natchitoches App (goNatchitoches in the app store) for a current list of events.

Leo said there’s a Zydeco Festival, a Meat Pie festival, a massive carshow, Taptober (Craft beer and wine festival), and the Christmas Festival that takes us from the middle of Nov. to Jan. 6.

“After Christmas, there is a break for about a month,” she said. “Everybody’s tired, but by the time February hits, there are three Mardi Gras Balls and a Mardi Gras parade.”

Leo said that March is busy in the little city. “There’s Reading on the River, Blooming on the Bricks, the Pub Crawl, and Jazzfest in May. There are breaks, but it’s busy.”

And don’t forget about the farmers’ markets, which take place on the riverbank from the end of April until almost the end of July.

“Then there’s a Juneteenth celebration and the 4th of July,” Leo said with a smile. “We have people come in year-round to hear about Steel Magnolias and do our walking tours.”

And if you’ve never seen the oldest General Store in the state of Louisiana, you best get there as soon as possible. They have everything from antique toys and wagons to iron skillets and pots. It’s also an antique hardware store, and during Christmas, the entire upstairs is a Christmas store.

“We’re very blessed because we don’t have a high vacancy rate on our Main Street,” said Leo. “The venue is great for festivals, especially the car show because the men will come with their cars, and their wives shop all day downtown.”

Buy marbles at the oldest General Store in the State of Louisiana! The Flying Heart Brewery is even more special during trivia competitions! The stained glass at St. Augustine Catholic Church is incredible and tells the story of a beautiful Creole history The historic El Camino Real goes from Louisiana to Mexico City. Yes, really. Stop and have a sit on the riverbank in Natchitoches. It’s beyond relaxing. Fort St. Jean Baptiste State Historic Site is where you go to learn about how the French lived in disputed Spanish territory. See how they cooked, lived, how they prayed. You can’t visit Natchiotches without eating one of Lasyone’s world-famous meat pies!

Leo said another advantage of touring Natchitoches is that there’s a lot of shade outside during the summer because of the city’s many oak trees.

While you’re in Natchitoches, don’t forget to check out the rock house down by the riverfront. Originally built by a free man of color, the incredible home is being restored after a recent flood. The home is on the National Registry.

If you didn’t know the first capital of Texas was actually near Natchitoches in Louisiana, you might want to check out Los Adaes.

And you won’t regret taking a drive on the El Camino Real National Historic Trail–it’s so old that nobody knows when it was first created. They don’t call Natchitoches the oldest European-founded city in Louisiana for nothing!

Are you ready to visit Natchitoches yet? Because there’s a simple way to plan your trip.

“We’re trying to get the word out more and more about our app,” said Leo. “It’s a great place to find out about our events.”

