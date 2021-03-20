Louisiana’s suspension of jury trials amid pandemic ending

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court is ending the suspension it enacted on jury trials around the state because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court announced that trial courts can resume jury trials April 1.

Those trials can restart if the local courts have determined they can meet safety protocols including social distancing provisions and mask mandates.

Chief Justice John Weimer said in a statement that the Supreme Court’s decision to end the jury trial moratorium came after consultation with legal and medical experts.

They included the governor’s top public health adviser and Louisiana’s state epidemiologist. A backlog of cases has built up because of the delay in jury trials.