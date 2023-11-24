LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Spoiler alert: it is not an Apple product.

The Nintendo Switch is the most sought-after Black Friday item in America, with 13 states – including Louisiana – searching to purchase it more than any other item.

According to research conducted by the coupon website, DealDrop analyzed data from Google Trends and established in-demand items in each state during the Black Friday period.

The analysis revealed that the Nintendo Switch console had the highest number of searchers across 13 states, above Apple products, and PlayStation 5.

Apple’s innovative and cutting-edge technology continues to dominate the market with four of their most popular products securing a place in the coveted top eleven.

These include the iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, and iPhone. A total of three states searched for the Apple Watch – Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Texas.

“Black Friday is one of the biggest days in the retail calendar, with shoppers from around the world looking to get a great deal on items that they’ve had their eye on for a while. This data shows a fascinating insight into what Americans are wanting a deal on with game consoles and Apple products proving to be the most popular across the country,” commented the Co-Founder of DealDrop.

The Dyson Airwrap proved to be undespuited in two states across the US; Connecticut and Washington state. The item has gone viral on TikTok over the last year, with the hashtag #DysonAirwrap amassing 3.2 billion views on the platform, according to DealDrop.

