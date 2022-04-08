Patriotism in Ponchatoula, the Strawberry Capital of the Universe

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — No doubt about it, Ponchatoula, Louisiana is proud to be part of the USA.

All you need to see is the flag that flies over downtown.

And nobody loves America more than bridge-playing, patriotic, eighty-something sisters Ann Wright and Geraldine Boudreaux.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is spending time with them.

About 30 years ago, these lovely ladies had more than cards in their hands.

They set out to sew a flag for their city.

An American flag.

To save money on a new one, and to stitch themselves into stars and stripes history.

With help from a friend and another sister who since died, Geraldine and Ann have become known around town as the ‘Betsy Ross ladies.’