LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced a new addition to its online services. Citizens can now check the validity of a vehicle title by using the OMV’s website, which is available 24/7.

The OMV says that this service is ideal for residents or car dealers seeking to confirm a Louisiana title is valid. Before the implementation of this online service, all requests for title verifications were processed manually. Now, customers can verify titles online, within seconds, in a safe and secure manner.

“This new online service option eliminates potential fraudulent title activity and saves guests a trip to an OMV field office,” stated Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “We remain committed to serving our guests in innovative ways by providing valuable online options and giving exemplary customer service.”

To check a vehicle’s title, go to the “Title Verification” service on www.expresslane.org. Guests will need to provide the following information:

Title Number

Title Date

Last Six Digits of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Title verification reports the validity of a current Louisiana title and does not alter or transfer a vehicle title in any way. This service cannot be used to look up title history information and will not provide any sensitive information.