Louisiana Women: Local girl wins National Youth Olympic Lifting Championship

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – We first introduced you to Brynn Catalano back in 2019, she’s a young Olympic lifter who just came home with some new hardware. Carly Laing caught up with her in this week’s Louisiana Women.

She may be small, and a little soft spoken but for those who know Brynn Catalano, she’s strong.

She’s also a two-time national Olympic lifting champion.

“We had a plan that I was going to go 40 (pounds), 43 and then make a new record which would be 46. And that did not go. I didn’t get it at all. I went 40, missed that, then went 41 missed that and then I had to struggle, and I made it at the last one,” said Brynn.

We first met Brynn back in 2019. At the time she was nine years old and had just won the Youth National Championship for the first time. But, during the pandemic she struggled to keep the title.

“Last year I missed a jerk and if I would have made that jerk then I would have won. But I had to make sure that I kept training hard and then I’ll win,” said Brynn.

“I say it’s the best loss she’s ever going to have right now in her young, little weightlifting career. She was hungry,” said Brynn’s dad and coach, Chase Catalano.

Now, she’s a few years older and lifting a few more pounds and Brynn is well on her way to a bright future.

“We hope to be in a good position to be fighting for those team spots. And then hopefully some junior worlds and some youth worlds and I hope one day that she’ll be able to call herself an Olympian,” said Catalano.

Her dad Chase couldn’t be more proud.

“I’m blessed to be her father. I praise God every day that I’m able to have a daughter with such drive and ambition. To be honest, it motivates me to be stronger mentally, physically, as a dad, as a husband. She’ll be a force to be reckoned with,” said Catalano.