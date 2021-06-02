Louisiana woman with mental illnesses, impaired vision is missing

Missing: Michelle Griffin

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana woman who has impaired vision and struggles with mental health problems has been missing since May 19.

Michelle Griffin, 38, of Galliano, was last seen on East 178th Street walking toward East Main Street in Galliano.

Griffin stands approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing denim shorts and no shoes, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can dial 911 or call the sheriff’s office at (985) 532-2808.

