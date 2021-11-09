Louisiana woman found dead in field, son accused of killing her arrested in Texas

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 59-year-old woman was found dead in a field in western Acadia Parish when family members contacted police after she disappeared near the area with her son on Nov. 2. Her son faces a second-degree murder charge in her death, according to the Acadia Parish and Austin County Sheriff’s Offices.

Stephen Wayne Meyers, II, 34, of Crowley, is accused of his mother’s death. He was booked into the Austin County Jail on a second-degree murder warrant and other charges, and he will be extradited to Acadia Parish on these charges as well as outstanding warrants from Acadia Parish.

Deputies with the APSO were notified on Nov. 6 of a suspicious circumstance regarding the disappearance of Pamela Meyers, who was last seen with her son Stephen Meyers.

Family members of Pamela Meyers told deputies that they had not seen her since Nov. 2 and that her last known location was a field near Bamboo Rd. with her son.

Her body was found in the area with trauma to the face.

Investigators determined that the victim’s son had left Louisiana and traveled to Austin County Texas with a family member on Nov. 5. Investigators then traveled to Austin County Texas and met with the Austin County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin County Patrol officers and deputies with APSO discovered that Stephen Meyers was potentially hiding on a property in the 8000 block of FM 529. Austin County special response team was activated and arrived on the scene.

After what the Austin County Sheriff’s Office called an ‘exhaustive search’ with K-9 units and air surveillance, SRT members located Stephen Meyers hiding in the brush behind a nearby residence.

Stephen Meyers was booked into the Austin County jail for felony home invasion, child endangerment, and a second-degree murder warrant issued by Acadia Parish.

The Austin County SRT is comprised of members from the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Bellville PD, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Sealy PD and the Washington County Tactical Medical EMS.