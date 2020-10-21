Louisiana woman accused of failing to pay for horse

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Tasha D. Cubbit, 37, of Kelly, La. is behind bars facing accusations of horse theft.
The owner of the horse lives in Natchitoches Parish.
Cubbit is accused of not paying for a horse that was purchased from the owner.
LDAF says, “Cubbit allegedly then refused to return the horse as required by law.”
Cubbit is facing this charge:
- One count of theft of livestock
Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “State law protects owners of livestock from persons not complying with proper payment. When a suspect does not return the livestock he or she does not pay for, it becomes a crime.”
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office helped out the Livestock Brand Commission on this case.
