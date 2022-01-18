Louisiana WIC expands access to breastfeeding services

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has partnered with Pacify Health to provide unlimited access to infant feeding support to the 50,000 women and infants served by the Louisiana WIC program.

The partnership with Pacify Health supports Louisiana WIC Program to improve health equity by improving access to breastfeeding support services for people in rural areas and non-English speaking participants.

Participants who speak other languages can access a translation line through the Pacify app.

With the help of Pacify, Louisiana WIC will offer video access to a nationwide network of lactation consultants plus direct access to local WIC clinics across the state.

Louisiana WIC participants who would like to access virtual infant feeding support through Pacify can contact their local WIC clinic or call 1-800-251-2229. All WIC participants are eligible.