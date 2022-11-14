FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forty states, including Louisiana, reached a $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over tracking practices, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday.

The state of Louisiana is set to receive $12,769,002.16 in the settlement, according to Landry.

“I have been ringing the alarm bell on Big Tech for years, and this is why,” said Landry. “Citizens must be able to make informed decisions about what information they release to Big Tech. Additionally, Big Tech must recognize the limitations in their collection efforts as it relates to various state laws.”

Landry said per the settlement, Google will be required to do the following:

Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off”;

Make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users (i.e., not hidden); and

Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

“My office will continue our efforts to keep Big Tech in check,” said Landry. “Whether it be collusion with the Federal government, deceptive practices, or otherwise – we will hold Big Tech accountable.”

Read the settlement below: