Louisiana teenager arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing a school bus

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A 17-year-old male was arrested after stealing then crashing a school bus before committing a burglary in Lafourche Parish.

On Wednesday, June 23 after 8:30 p.m., Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue said the police were notified of a juvenile runaway at Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility. During their search, officers received information that the juvenile was seen driving a school bus. The juvenile allegedly crashed the bus into a pole in the parking lot of a business in Terrebonne Parish before fleeing, according to Thibodaux Police.

The following morning, Thursday, June 24, Thibodaux Police officers responded to a vehicle burglary on East Bayou Road. Police later identified the suspect of the vehicle burglary to be the same juvenile from the night before.

The juvenile faces charges including:

  • Runaway Juvenile
  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle
  • Resisting an Officer
  • Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

