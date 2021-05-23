Louisiana takes applications for public lands gator harvest

FILE – In this May 2, 2016, file photo, two alligators lounge on the end of the 16th green during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. A federal judge says California’s ban on alligator products probably violates federal laws that allow such sales and cannot be enforced while challenges remain in court. Companies that make and use alligator and crocodile leather and the state of Louisiana had filed two lawsuits. Chief Judge Kimberly J. Mueller consolidated the two suits Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in California’s Eastern District. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is taking lottery applications to harvest alligators on public lands.

Applications are due by June 30 for hunts from Aug. 25 through Oct. 30. There are a total of 431 opportunities on 19 wildlife management areas, 28 public lakes and one Army Corps of Engineers property.

Each offers tags for three alligators. The department takes only online applications, and each person may submit only one.

Spokesman Robert “Trey” Iles says program managers report that 2,278 people applied last year for 421 available opportunities.