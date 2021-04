LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A young KLFY viewer obviously has the Seacor Crew men on his mind.

Carter Thibeaux sent us this drawing with the capture, “Louisiana Strong.”

Of the 19 men on board when the Seacor capsized, six have been rescued, six were found deceased, and seven are still missing.

From everyone here at KLFY, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and loved ones of all who were onboard.